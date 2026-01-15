UMBRELLAS and heavy jackets will be essential kit this weekend as a new cold front sweeps across the Malaga region.

State weather agency AEMET has warned that a band of cold air will cross Andalucia starting Friday, January 16, bringing widespread rain and a sharp drop in temperatures.

While Thursday may see some weak, scattered showers in the afternoon, the heaviest downpours are forecast for Friday.

The western half of the province is expected to bear the brunt of the wet weather.

Areas including Manilva, Gaucin, and the expat hotspots of Estepona and Marbella have a 100% probability of rain throughout the day.

Inland towns like Cortes de la Frontera could see up to 10mm of rain per hour by late Friday, while coastal favourites are also in for a soaking.

Ojén is forecast to receive 8.9mm, followed by Malaga city with 6.8mm, Fuengirola with 6.2mm and Benalmadena with 6.1mm.

Further east in the Axarquia, the chance of rain remains high at 90% for Canillas de Aceituno and 70% for Nerja, though it will clear up faster than in the west.

As the rain subsides on Saturday, the cold will take hold. The snow line is predicted to drop to between 1,200 and 1,300 metres.

On the coast, maximum temperatures will hover around 15C, with overnight lows dipping below 10C. Inland areas will feel the freeze most acutely, particularly in Antequera and Ronda, where thermometers are set to plummet to just 2C on Saturday.

By Monday, some interior parts of the province could see temperatures hit 0C.

