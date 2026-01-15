15 Jan, 2026
15 Jan, 2026 @ 16:00
Irishman arrested in southern Spain after ‘ramming police car and leading cops on 15km chase with loaded down drug-filled carrier bags in the boot’

by
TWO Guardia Civil officers were injured after their car was rammed by an Irish driver during a 15 kilometre chase in the Murcia region.

The man was keen not to be stopped as he had garbage bags filled with drugs in his car boot.

The pursuit happened on Saturday night in the Lorca area when he refused to pull over for the Guardia on the A-7.

GUARDIA PURSUIT

He deliberately hit the patrol car to immobilise it at the start of his escape.

The high-speed chase saw him put the lives of other road users at risk.

He was caught in the village of La Hoya after other patrol cars were drafted in to stop him.

Even when he was intercepted, he was said to have put up ‘tremendous resistance’.

Guardia Civil officers inspected his car which contained two large bin bags crammed with what appeared to be marijuana.

He faces an array of charges including reckless driving, assaulting a police officer, disobeying the police, and drug possession.

The docket also features the offence of driving without a licence.

No further details about the Irish detainee have been disclosed.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

