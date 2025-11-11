11 Nov, 2025
11 Nov, 2025 @ 16:15
Burglars arrested after high-speed police chase catches crew who robbed 50 homes in Spain

THREE men have been arrested for robbing 50 homes in the Murcia region and on the Costa Blanca.

In February, Guardia Civil investigators detected a vehicle used by the suspects in Lorca.

A high-speed chase ensued leading to the arrest of three men, during which they drove recklessly, endangering other road users and colliding with several police vehicles.

DAMAGED ESCAPE CAR

The criminals committed burglaries in Lorca, Puerto Lumbreras, Santomera, Las Torres de Cotillas, Beniel, Aguilas, and Totana- all in the Murcia region.

The criminals also crossed the border into Alicante province to rob properties in Guardamar del Segura, Dolores, and Almoradí.

Operation Twilight was launched by the Guardia Civil in late 2024 after an increase in burglaries which created great concern amongst residents.

The gang carried out prior surveillance of their targets and, after confirming that their homes were unoccupied, they would enter by breaching an outside fence and forcing their way through window and door bars.

Once inside, the crew quickly searched every room to steal money and jewellery, although in some cases they also helped themselves to electronic gear.

As the Guardia operation progressed, investigators worked out patterns of behaviour from the gang including their schedules which allowed them to anticipate where they would be travelling to.

The second phase of Operation Twilight involved working out all the crimes committed by the now-dismantled gang.

Inquiries identified around 50 crimes committed between the end of 2023 and the arrests in February this year.

Alex Trelinski

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

