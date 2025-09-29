Crafty burglars used glue threads on front doors to check if Costa Blanca homes were unoccupied

A BURGLARY gang used glue to confirm that homes were empty before ransacking them.

The two ring-leaders of the Torrevieja-based crew were jailed after a Policia Nacional probe.

Two others were bailed in connection with 10 robberies.

The nationalities of the detainees have not been revealed.

Police described the gang as ‘dangerous’ and they struck at properties during the summer season when they were likely to be unoccupied.

Investigations started in June after an uptake of home burglaries in Alicante and Albacete provinces as well as the Murcia region.

A crew member was responsible for choosing targets where he placed a thread of transparent glue on the front door to see if it was broken by a resident.

Hours later, gang members specialising in forcing open doors returned to marked homes and broke in after checking the thread was intact.

They manipulated locks without causing visible damage or making any noise.

The burglars travelled from Torrevieja to various towns to carry out robberies.

Policia Nacional searches at their base as well as hotel rooms in Alicante resulted in numerous stolen items being recovered as well as a large quantity of jewellery, and €9,000 in cash.

Officers also removed highly specialised tools for committing burglaries and several vehicles used by the gang .

