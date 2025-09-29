Mental health becomes second-biggest cause of sick leave in Spain

MENTAL health became the second-highest cause of work absenteeism in Spain between 2018 and 2023.

Localised pain like neck and back issues remained the main sick leave reason according to a study from Umivale Activa and the Valencian Institute of Economic Research.

Pain and mental health combined accounted for 51.1% of sick leave days for salaried employees and 49% of those who were self-employed.

They totalled over two-thirds of the increase in absenteeism between 2018 and 2023.

The biggest percentage rise was for mental health- displacing trauma injuries as the second-largest sick leave cause.

The study showed a dramatic 88% rise in lost work days in 2023 compared to 2018 due to mental health problems, falling to 75% among self-employed people.

Reasons for the rise were not given but it has been acknowledged worldwide that the Covid-19 pandemic and lock downs were a key contributory factor to greater reporting of mental health cases.

The Spanish survey says it became the main reason for sick leave among workers under 30 years of age and the second, behind pain claims, among those over that age.

Young women aged 20 to 29 stood out with mental health responsible for 30% of all lost days in that category.

The highest number of absent days came from people working in managerial and administrative roles.

