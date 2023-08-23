A TRAVELLING gang of home robbers has been arrested after a joint operation between Policia Nacional units in Alicante and Antequera(Malaga).

Three men- all of Georgian nationality- have been jailed by an Antequera court after being charged with seven break-ins in Alicante, Jaen, and Malaga provinces as well as the Murcia region.

Inquiries are continuing to see if the crew were responsible for further robberies.

Their break-ins were committed after placing threads of glue between the property’s front door and frame.

The trio would return a few days later and if the thread was unbroken, they knew the home was empty and would then break into it.

The police probe started in early July after a house was robbed in Alicante, with small threads of glue discovered on the front door.

Police believed this well-known technique bore the hallmarks of a criminal gang that could be operating across the country, and started pooling information with colleagues around Spain.

The thieves were very conscious of security and used hire cars to travel to targets and also stayed in near-by rental apartments to avoid any strong initial police presence after burglaries were committed.

Inquiries uncovered the Georgian gang had moved to Andalucia and had rented a property in the Antequera area posing as tourists.

A surveillance operation confirmed what they were up and they were arrested along with the seizure of jewellery and cash- most of which was returned to their rightful owners.

A tube of glue was discovered along with equipment to ‘slip’ door latches or to make imitation keys.

