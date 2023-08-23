THREE Costa del Sol municipalities have been ranked among the five most expensive towns and cities to rent a property in Spain.

Benahavis, Marbella and Estepona are among the country’s priciest spots to rent a flat or an apartment, according to a study undertaken by real estate website Idealista.

The town of Benahavis has been identified as Spain’s most expensive municipality to rent a house, with an average monthly cost of 3,232 €.

Meanwhile, Marbella ranks third in the country as rental prices in the city average 3,259 € per month.

The fourth place is for Estepona, as tenants renting a property in the coastal town face average monthly prices of 2,710 €.

Estepona is now the country’s fourth most expensive city to rent a flat.

Another Andalucian municipality is among the top 5, as luxurious Sotogrande, in Cadiz province, averages house rentals of 2,665 € a month.

On the top 10, Malaga town of Mijas, also on the Costa del Sol, ranks tenth on the table with monthly rentals of 1,777 €.

Other four Andalucian municipalities are within the top 30, with Benalmadena ranking 17th (1,381 €), Cadiz’s Puerto de Santa Maria 22nd (1,210 €), Malaga city 26th (1,127 €) and Fuengirola 27th (1,111 €).

The average rental cost for properties in Spain experienced a 9.3% increase from April to July this year as the country’s residents are facing the highest prices ever recorded.

Read more: