THREE Costa del Sol municipalities have been ranked among the five most expensive towns and cities to rent a property in Spain. 

Benahavis, Marbella and Estepona are among the country’s priciest spots to rent a flat or an apartment, according to a study undertaken by real estate website Idealista. 

The town of Benahavis has been identified as Spain’s most expensive municipality to rent a house, with an average monthly cost of 3,232 €. 

Meanwhile, Marbella ranks third in the country as rental prices in the city average 3,259 € per month. 

The fourth place is for Estepona, as tenants renting a property in the coastal town face average monthly prices of 2,710 €. 

Estepona is now the country’s fourth most expensive city to rent a flat.

Another Andalucian municipality is among the top 5, as luxurious Sotogrande, in Cadiz province, averages house rentals of 2,665 € a month. 

On the top 10, Malaga town of Mijas, also on the Costa del Sol, ranks tenth on the table with monthly rentals of 1,777 €. 

Other four Andalucian municipalities are within the top 30, with Benalmadena ranking 17th (1,381 €), Cadiz’s Puerto de Santa Maria 22nd (1,210 €), Malaga city 26th (1,127 €) and Fuengirola 27th (1,111 €). 

The average rental cost for properties in Spain experienced a 9.3% increase from April to July this year as the country’s residents are facing the highest prices ever recorded. 

