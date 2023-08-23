AN eight-year-old girl has died in a fire at a popular camping site in Spain.

The tragic youngster had been staying in a bungalow in Montblanc, Tarragona when the property became ablaze at around 4:55am on Wednesday.

The Generalitat Fire Department raced to the scene with five trucks and 15 crew members.

They arrived to discover a fully developed fire in one of the bungalows at Montblanc Park.

Other holidaymakers were fleeing the scene but it quickly transpired the little girl was missing.

Firefighters desperately searched for her outside the property while battling the flames.

The inferno was finally extinguished at 6.16 am.

It was then that the body of the girl was discovered inside the burnt down building.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force has launched an investigation into what started the fire.

The family of the girl are receiving psychological support.