A TURKISH Airlines passenger jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Barcelona following a mid-flight bomb alert.

Spanish police and the Guardia Civil scrambled to activate El Prat airport’s highest-level crisis response as the aircraft – escorted by Spanish and French fighter jets – touched down around 11am on Thursday, according to Spain’s state airport operator Aena.

Turkish Airlines later said the alert was triggered when a passenger on Barcelona-bound flight TK1853 from Istanbul set up a Wi-Fi hotspot during the plane’s landing approach – and gave it a name containing a bomb threat.

The plane touched down safely and was pulled into a secure area before all passengers and crew were evacuated, authorities said.

None of the 148 passengers or seven crew members were hurt, but everyone on board was taken to a guarded section of the airport for police checks.

Authorities confirmed no explosives were found on the aircraft or at the airport.

It remains unclear whether the passenger responsible was detained or questioned.

El Prat airport has since returned to normal operations, Aena said.

