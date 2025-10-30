Crazy high-speed car chase sees pedestrian run over and vehicles hit before drug traffickers are arrested in Costa Blanca city

A PEDESTRIAN was knocked over and parked cars damaged in Torrevieja during a high-speed Guardia Civil pursuit of two drug traffickers.

Two men, aged 25 and 33, have been arrested by the Guardia and nearly a kilo of hashish seized.

The duo have been charged with several drug trafficking offences, reckless driving, assault, serious disobedience, and assaulting a police officer.

ARREST EXECUTED

Despite the offences, a Torrevieja court decided to bail the men- of undisclosed nationalities.

A Guardia Civil patrol was on a city street on October 13 when they decided to discreetly follow a suspicious vehicle.

After noticing they were being tailed, the car started to be driven erratically with evasive manoeuvres, endangering other road users.

The Guardia ordered it to stop but the driver ignored them and fled at high speed, crossing into the oncoming lane several times.

A pedestrian was knocked over who luckily sustained only minor injuries and was looked after by another Guardia patrol.

The car chase ended when it smashed into two parked vehicles.

The two occupants fled on foot and and even discarded the sandals they were wearing.

SEIZED HASHISH

As they ran, one of them threw away a package containing 10 packets of hashish which the Guardia found later.

The men were eventually located and arrested but one of them put up some strong resistance and hit an officer.

A search of their car uncovered 978 grams of hashish, two mobile phones, and €305 in cash.

