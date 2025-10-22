22 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Oct, 2025 @ 13:50
··
1 min read

High-speed car chase tears through the heart of Estepona before crashing into Benahavis roundabout

by

TWO men tore through the streets of Estepona in a stolen car before smashing into a roundabout on the A-7 motorway near Benahavis after a 12-kilometre police chase.

The pursuit began in broad daylight when Policia Nacional officers spotted a car with its front bumper hanging loose and weaving erratically through Avenida de Andalucia towards Calle Terraza.

When they signalled for it to stop, the driver instead hit the accelerator, speeding through the town centre and racing along Avenida Litoral, scattering pedestrians and forcing cars to swerve out of the way.

READ MORE: Eyes peeled on the Costa del Sol for fugitive British drug trafficker, 32, who has ‘links to Spain’

A high-speed police car chase quickly ensued.

With sirens wailing behind them, the suspects hurtled onto the A-7 heading towards Malaga, overtaking at high speed and dodging traffic in a desperate bid to escape. 

Officers gave chase in a marked patrol car as the stolen vehicle veered dangerously between lanes.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control at the Benahavis exit, slamming into a roundabout and blowing a tyre. 

READ MORE: Alicante stretch of road retains top position for most accidents and victims in Spain

Both men jumped out and fled on foot, but were caught a few metres away, exhausted and trembling.

Checks revealed the car had been stolen the previous day in Marbella. Police said the pair were repeat offenders with prior arrests for similar crimes.

Both were detained on charges of reckless driving, serious disobedience, and vehicle theft.

Click here to read more Estepona News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Valencia police stop car for routine check and discover €200k of fake banknotes
Previous Story

Valencia police stop car for routine check and discover €200k of fake banknotes

Valencia police stop car for routine check and discover €200k of fake banknotes
Previous Story

Valencia police stop car for routine check and discover €200k of fake banknotes

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Go toTop