High-speed car chase tears through the heart of Estepona before crashing into Benahavis roundabout

TWO men tore through the streets of Estepona in a stolen car before smashing into a roundabout on the A-7 motorway near Benahavis after a 12-kilometre police chase.

The pursuit began in broad daylight when Policia Nacional officers spotted a car with its front bumper hanging loose and weaving erratically through Avenida de Andalucia towards Calle Terraza.

When they signalled for it to stop, the driver instead hit the accelerator, speeding through the town centre and racing along Avenida Litoral, scattering pedestrians and forcing cars to swerve out of the way.

A high-speed police car chase quickly ensued.

With sirens wailing behind them, the suspects hurtled onto the A-7 heading towards Malaga, overtaking at high speed and dodging traffic in a desperate bid to escape.

Officers gave chase in a marked patrol car as the stolen vehicle veered dangerously between lanes.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control at the Benahavis exit, slamming into a roundabout and blowing a tyre.

Both men jumped out and fled on foot, but were caught a few metres away, exhausted and trembling.

Checks revealed the car had been stolen the previous day in Marbella. Police said the pair were repeat offenders with prior arrests for similar crimes.

Both were detained on charges of reckless driving, serious disobedience, and vehicle theft.

