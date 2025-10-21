Alicante stretch of road retains top position for most accidents and victims in Spain

A STRETCH of Alicante City motorway has maintained its unwanted position for the most accidents and victims on Spain’s State Road network.

The A-77a at kilometre point zero came top in a previous report by the Associated European Motorists(AEA) taking in figures between 2018 and 2022.

The new study reflecting data from the Ministry of Transport covering 2019 to 2023 has seen no change.

TOP BLACKSPOT: A77a, ALICANTE

That four-year period saw 104 traffic accidents with 150 people killed or injured.

The section has a high volume of users as it acts as a ring road for the University of Alicante with access to San Vicente del Raspeig and the AP-7 motorway.

The AEA stresses that the high accident rate is not down to reckless motorists but is more an issue of congestion and road design.

It states that the combination of interurban and urban traffic plus with several busy roads joining it, lead to an increased risk of collisions.

Peak times are especially problematic with university and work traffic causing issues.

The AEA recommends better signage to help improve traffic flow on the A77a where a small mistake or distraction can lead to an accident.

It states that over the last five years, the 270 most dangerous sections in the country – spread over 45 provinces – have produced over 1,500 accidents and more than 2,000 victims.

Though the accident rate has not risen compared to previous four-year periods, the report warns that are still too many black spots that require urgent attention.

