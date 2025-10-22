22 Oct, 2025
22 Oct, 2025 @ 13:30
Valencia police stop car for routine check and discover €200k of fake banknotes

VALENCIA police seized €200,000 in fake banknotes during a routine check of a car on Monday.

A 41-year-old man and two 35-year-old women were arrested for forgery and taken in for questioning.

The high-end vehicle with the three occupants was pulled over at a checkpoint and as officers asked for ID documents, they spotted a bag crammed with wads of €50 notes.

Police Valencia

At first glance, the money appeared genuine but a closer inspection revealed something different.

The notes were missing security watermarks and holograms.

A banknote counting machine was also found in the boot of the vehicle.

Officers questioned the three occupants about the origin of the notes but they could not offer any rational explanation.

The trio were searched and one of them was carrying €4,750 in legal tender

It was split into 43 €100 notes and nine €50 notes.

The money was seized along with a luxury Swiss Breitling watch.

