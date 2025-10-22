Curtain up!: The Playmakers youth theatre brings a new stage for young talent to Marbella

FOR years, Marbella has been a beacon for international culture, sun and style. Now, thanks to the vision of Andy Atkinson, the city’s vibrant youth community has an exciting new stage to call its own – The Playmakers Youth Theatre.

Launched to much anticipation, this dynamic venue is set to become the English-speaking home for aspiring actors, singers and dancers from both the international and local Spanish communities.

Their annual termly programme has just been announced, with students already signing up for places through September.

The brainchild of Atkinson – a former head teacher of international schools with a rich background in theatre and the arts – The Playmakers was founded on a simple but powerful belief: every child deserves the chance to experience the magic of theatre and the confidence it inspires.

“Our goal is to build more than just future star performers; we’re building character, resilience and a supportive community for all,” Atkinson explains.

The Londoner, a former headmaster of Laude school in San Pedro Alcantara, saw a clear gap for a dedicated, high-quality youth theatre in English that catered to the diverse, multilingual families of the Costa del Sol – and was determined to fill it with excellence.

While there are dance schools and music schools, few combine the entire range of performance needs.

This commitment to quality is reflected in the exceptional team Andy has assembled since January. The Playmakers isn’t a one-person show – it’s a powerhouse of passionate industry professionals and top-class drama teachers.

From seasoned performers to dedicated vocal coaches and choreographers, the team brings a wealth of expertise to the studio. This ensures that every child, from the shy beginner to the seasoned young thespian, receives training that is both nurturing and world-class.

The Playmakers curriculum is designed to offer a comprehensive performing arts education.

Weekly classes from Monday to Wednesday after school (5-8pm) hone the four key pillars of performance: acting, singing and dancing, alongside the often unseen world of stagecraft.

Students learn to embody characters, project their voices with confidence, master movement and even discover the magic that happens backstage – from set design to lighting.

This holistic approach means a child fascinated by storytelling can find their place, whether they dream of being in the spotlight or creating the world behind it.

The core of the experience culminates in playmaking rehearsals from Thursday to Saturday.

Here, skills truly come to life. Unlike traditional classes, these sessions are a dynamic, project-based process where students collaborate to create a full-scale production. They are involved in every step, from script readings and blocking scenes to learning dance steps and harmonising melodies – fostering a profound sense of ownership and teamwork.

And the theatrical adventure doesn’t stop when the school term does.

The Playmakers is also running holiday camps, with the second one scheduled for October half-term (October 27-31).

These intensive camps offer children the chance to dive deep into performance, make new friends and create unforgettable memories during their break.

The Playmakers Youth Theatre is more than just an extra-curricular activity – it’s a launchpad for confidence, creativity and lifelong friendships.

For families looking to unlock their child’s potential in a professional and joyful environment, the curtain is finally up.

For more information about classes or the October half-term camp, visit www.theplaymakers.es, follow @theplaymakerstheatre on Instagram, or call 623 603 866

Click here to read more Marbella News from The Olive Press.