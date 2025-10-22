3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in San Juan de los Terreros with pool garage – € 249,000

Exclusive 3-Bedroom Penthouse in Mar de Pulpí Residential – Phase V This elegant penthouse features a bright and spacious living-dining room with an open-plan kitchen of contemporary design, fully fitted with high-quality furniture and top-brand appliances, plus access to a utility room. The living area opens onto a large terrace through wide glass doors, offering unobstructed views of the gardens and swimming pool. The property boasts three spacious bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and two full bathrooms, one of them en suite. From the living room, an internal staircase leads to the… See full property details

Penthouse

San Juan de los Terreros, Almería

3 beds 2 baths

€ 249,000

