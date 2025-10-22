Dozens of illegal homes built on protected land face demolition after police probe in Alicante

A MAJOR operation against illegal homes on protected rural land in Alicante province has resulted in 64 people being investigated and 70 inspections.

Besides facing prosecution, home owners could see their utilities cut off or even the demolition of their property.

Among those under the Guardia Civil spotlight are three people who acted as intermediaries between land owners and potential buyers.

READ MORE:

GUARDIA MAKE SURPRISE VISIT

The go-betweens bought land for resale and divided areas into smaller plots to make more money.

Operation Urbanitas was launched a year ago after several complaints about illegal homes from neighbourhood associations and individuals plus irregularities discovered by Guardia Civil patrols.

The investigation uncovered planning violations in El Moralet, El Verdegas, La Cañada del Fenollar, La Alcoraya, and Fontcalent.

Inspections confirmed that many of the plots were non-developable and were protected rural land.

Some properties were built close to riverbed areas where the law expressly prohibits any construction.

The Guardia probe has culminated in the indictment of 39 men and 25 women aged between 23 and 66 years.

All have been accused of breaking land planning laws and in some cases, forging documents and committing crimes against the Public Treasury.

An Alicante court will now handle the matter and details of urban planning infringements have also been reported to the competent bodies.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.