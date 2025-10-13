Illegal Costa Blanca mobile home park closed down after sewage pollutes farming eco-system

AN ANONYMOUS pollution complaint led to the Guardia Civil uncovering an illegal mobile home park site.

Guardamar del Segura council has provisionally closed down the facility.

20 people are being investigated over the Guardamar Park complex which inquiries confirmed was set up on protected and floodable land without urban planning licenses.

SEWAGE PIPES GO INTO IRRIGATION DITCH

The group consists of home owners, managers, and landlords aged between 35 and 88.

The transgressions came to light when the Guardia’s environment unit Seprona responded to an anonymous complaint about untreated sewage being dumped into a ditch used for irrigating farms.

An expert report confirmed that the discharges put local agriculture at risk and were capable of altering the eco-system.

All 20 people have been charged with infringing urban and territorial planning laws plus two with crimes against natural resources and the environment over the pollution incident.

The mini-urbanisation consists of around 60 mobile homes located off the CV-920 in Guardamar del Segura.

GUARDIA INVESTIGATE ‘ILLEGAL’ COMPLEX

Some of the properties were being marketed second-hand with an €80,000 price tag for a two-bedroom home.

The Guardia Civil said the facility’s owner created various companies ‘for many years’ to keep operating the site and bought adjacent land to expand facilities and boost profitability.

The probe led officers to the mobile home complex and the properties- many of which had been extended to porches, terraces and garages.

The area had surfaced roads, a swimming pool, a bar, showers, toilets and sports areas, with around 60 people living their permanently.

Investigations continue by a Torrevieja court and a report has also been sent to the Environmental prosecutor’s office for Alicante province.

