Orange alert for heavy rain and storms for parts of Costa Blanca and Valencia

AN ORANGE alert for heavy rain is in force on Monday for parts of the Valencian Community.

The warning from State Weather forecaster Aemet runs until 10pm and comes on the back of Friday’s red alert caused by DANA Alice which saw some parts of the region drop up to 200 litres of rain per m2.

The new alert applies to northern coastal and pre-coastal areas of northern Alicante province as well as Valencia and Castellon provinces.

13/10 08:30 Avisos activos hoy y mañana en Comunitat Valenciana por lluvias y tormentas. Nivel máximo de aviso: naranja.

Aemet says there will be showers and even heavy localised storms possibly coupled with significant wind gusts and even hail.

Forecaster Meteored says that ‘intense downpours’ are expected in the north of Alicante province, with accumulations of up to 100 litres of rain per m2 over 12 hours.

A slight improvement is likely for Tuesday although the situation is described as ‘very variable’.

Aemet is predicting overcast days with showers in northern interior areas of the Valencian region and is running a yellow warning until 7am on Tuesday.

Rain will intensify on Wednesday with another overcast day with showers and storms once again likely in the northern half of Valencia.

Elsewhere in the region, light showers are not ruled out

