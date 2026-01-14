Major €18m investment in Malaga’s road network planned: These are the routes set to be upgraded

MALAGA is set to pour a whopping €18 million into road upgrades in 2026, authorities have announced.

Francisco Salado, head of Malaga’s provincial government, said on Tuesday nearly 20% of the province’s roads would be resurfaced, repaired, or see safety improvements this year.

The announcement came as Salado called on the central government to match Malaga’s investment – in a bid to boost road safety and improve life in the Costa del Sol’s most remote corners.

“Having good roads and adequate road connections in the interior is essential for improving the quality of life in villages and for establishing new business initiatives and enterprises,” Salado said.

“In short, it is essential to combat depopulation,” he added.

The works will cover nearly 47 kilometres across 25 provincial roads, authorities have said, connecting towns such as Moclinejo, Almachar, El Borge, Archidona, Alhaurin el Grande, Coin, Valle de Abdalajis, Cañete la Real, Jubrique, Benalauria, and Acinipo in Ronda.

Key projects include the stabilisation and rehabilitation of the MA?7401 between Ronda and Benaojan, repairs on the MA?3107 linking Benamargosa and Riogordo, and extensive drainage improvements on the MA?3113 near Triana in Velez?Malaga.

In addition, €2 million will fund routine maintenance across the 860?kilometre provincial network, while €1.6 million is earmarked for safety upgrades, including new barriers and improved signage.

Last year, the provincial government spent €17.6 million on 58 roads covering 90 kilometres — including more than €3 million on damage repairs after battering storms hit the Costa del Sol.

This year’s plan builds on that, with surface work, structural repairs, and further storm damage fixes to ensure the province’s road network is safer and more reliable than ever.

