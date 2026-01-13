A PROPERTY scam has led Estepona police to find a woman, 28, whose whereabouts had been hiding in the town after shooting dead a ‘business partner’ in Turkey in 2018.

The criminal, who had been sentenced to thirteen years in prison in Turkey, was found hiding in a Estepona housing development, the Policia Nacional have said.

The police discovered her in the Costa del Sol apartment after the report of an alleged housing sector crime.

This property scam saw the Grupo de Patrimonio of the Estepona police station search for a Turkish citizen and ultimately, through thorough investigations, realise that the woman they had found was a fugitive who had shot her ‘business partner’ in Turkey several years ago.

Using an Interpol warrant, the Policia Nacional arrested the woman on January 8. The following day she was brought before the Juzgada Central de Instruccion numero 4 of the Audiencia Nacional.

The Interpol warrant had requested that the woman, who was not the direct perpetrator of the shooting, was arrested for the murder of her ‘business partner’ who was killed outside a bar in Bodrum, Turkey in June 2018.

She had ‘acted in concert’ with others in the intentional shooting of the victim with disagreements in a ‘business relationship’ being the trigger for the violent crime, the order states.

