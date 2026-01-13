13 Jan, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
13 Jan, 2026 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Andalucia launches ‘one-stop’ breast cancer testing to fast-track diagnosis across the region

by
EMBARFGOED TO 1600 MONDAY FEBRUARY 24 File photo dated 15/06/06 of a consultant analyzing a mammogram. The number of women in the UK diagnosed with breast cancer and dying from the disease is set to rise dramatically by 2050, data suggests. New figures from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), which is part of the World Health Organisation, projects breast cancer cases will rise by 21% in the UK and deaths from breast cancer by 42% by 2050.Issue date: Monday February 24, 2025.

WOMEN fearing a breast cancer diagnosis in Andalucia will now be able to undergo all necessary tests in a single day under a new rapid-response scheme. 

Junta health chief Antonio Sanz announced that the ‘single procedure’ protocol is being rolled out to all 32 breast screening units in the region as of Monday, January 12. 

The initiative targets patients with ‘suspicious lesions’ or a very high suspicion of cancer – technically classified as BI-RADS (Breast Imaging-Reporting and Data System) levels 4 and 5 – eliminating the agonising wait between appointments. 

READ MORE: Medical breakthrough as dogs trained in Spain detect cancer with 99.9% accuracy

Previously, patients often had to travel to hospitals on multiple occasions for different stages of diagnosis, but the new system guarantees that mammograms, ultrasounds, and biopsies are all performed in a single visit. 

While the service was already available in select hospitals, Sanz described the region-wide standardisation as an ‘important step forward’ for public health. 

READ MORE: Thousands of women in Andalucia will have finally received breast cancer tests by tomorrow after grave screening errors 

“What we have done now is extend this, standardise it and guarantee it in all existing breast screening units in Andalucia,” Sanz said. 

He added that the goal is to provide the ‘most effective attention’ from healthcare professionals without forcing patients to make unnecessary journeys during a stressful time.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Property scam leads police to find woman, 28, hiding out in Estepona apartment after shooting dead a ‘business partner’ in Turkey

Previous Story

Property scam leads police to find woman, 28, hiding out in Estepona apartment after shooting dead a ‘business partner’ in Turkey

Latest from Andalucia

Related Articles

Go toTop