A MOTHER has spoken out in distress after a video showing her son’s body on the road after a fatal Costa del Sol crash spread on social media.

Paqui Ramos lost her 30-year-old son Javier in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the N-340 in Almayate, near Torre del Mar, in the early hours of July 20.

But the family say their suffering was made worse when someone filmed Javier lying dead at the scene and uploaded the footage online, where it quickly went viral.

Javier died in a motorcycle accident near Almayate on July 20. Pic: Malaga Hoy

Ramos says the clip was already circulating while the family were still waiting at the funeral home for his body to arrive, according to Spanish daily Malaga Hoy.

“Someone filmed a video of my son dead on the road and uploaded it to social media, like a movie. It went viral.”

The footage was reported to the Guardia Civil, and the family asked for it not to be shared, but they believe it is still being passed around on social media.

A poster in Torre del Mar calling for justice. Pic: Malaga Hoy

Six months on, the family say they are still waiting for the autopsy results and an official explanation of the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Ramos insists the family is not seeking revenge, only the truth, and hopes her son’s death will not be forgotten.

Friends and relatives have set up a small roadside memorial near Torre del Mar, where flowers are left in Javier’s memory.

