13 Jan, 2026
13 Jan, 2026 @ 15:00
Grieving mother’s distress as video of son’s lifeless body goes viral after he was killed in a crash on the Costa del Sol

A MOTHER has spoken out in distress after a video showing her son’s body on the road after a fatal Costa del Sol crash spread on social media.

Paqui Ramos lost her 30-year-old son Javier in a collision between a motorcycle and a car on the N-340 in Almayate, near Torre del Mar, in the early hours of July 20. 

But the family say their suffering was made worse when someone filmed Javier lying dead at the scene and uploaded the footage online, where it quickly went viral.

Javier died in a motorcycle accident near Almayate on July 20. Pic: Malaga Hoy

Ramos says the clip was already circulating while the family were still waiting at the funeral home for his body to arrive, according to Spanish daily Malaga Hoy.

“Someone filmed a video of my son dead on the road and uploaded it to social media, like a movie. It went viral.”

The footage was reported to the Guardia Civil, and the family asked for it not to be shared, but they believe it is still being passed around on social media.

A poster in Torre del Mar calling for justice. Pic: Malaga Hoy

Six months on, the family say they are still waiting for the autopsy results and an official explanation of the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Ramos insists the family is not seeking revenge, only the truth, and hopes her son’s death will not be forgotten.

Friends and relatives have set up a small roadside memorial near Torre del Mar, where flowers are left in Javier’s memory.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

