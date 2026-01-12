AFTER stalking wealthy Costa del Sol residents for days, an Albanian gang burgled their homes donning rubber masks and wigs.

The latex masks and fake hair acted as a disguise for the criminals who broke into luxury properties and amassed tens of thousands of euros worth of stolen goods.

The gang carefully watched Malaga’s powerful and wealthy with the aim of finding out their addresses and routines.

Upon gaining this information they made their way into these individuals’ homes and stole jewellery, cash and expensive objects, according to the Guardia Civil.

After hearing reports of numerous home burglaries, the police launched an investigation so that they could identify the criminals, who were hard to recognise due to their disguises.

It was this investigation that caused the identification of this Albanian burglary gang’s members and led to five arrests.

A further eleven individuals were investigated by the police.

During the investigation, police also identified several properties across Marbella and Mijas that the gang had been using as bases.

Cash and valuable goods were found during police searches of the criminals’ properties.

With the necessary judicial authorisation, searches of the address were carried out.

What was found surpassed all expectations; hidden in the properties was €39,465 in cash, three firearms, ammunition, two stolen high-end vehicles, seven bent number plates, and expensive watches from high end brands.

The total value of these recovered goods was more than €80,000.

The successful investigation and searches were carried out by the Mijas Guardia Civil within the Malaga police headquarters.

It saw the dismantling of this organised and extensive criminal network that was operating on the Costa del Sol.

