‘Stay alert’ warning for British tourists targeted by pickpockets in Spanish holiday hotspot

HOLIDAYMAKERS have been given a stark new reminder to watch their wallets and phones after bright ‘stay alert’ signs began appearing in Tenerife’s busiest tourist hotspots.

The Canary Islands favourite – which welcomed more than 6.2 million international visitors in 2024, including around 2.8 million from the UK – has seen an increase in theft-related crime in recent months, with local authorities and businesses now urging travellers to tighten up on security.

The new warning boards have appeared in well-known holiday zones such as Los Cristianos, Playa de las Americas, Puerto Colon, Puerto Santiago, and Los Gigantes, where crowds of sunseekers, bars and beachgoers have made opportunistic thefts easier for criminals.

Crime figures from Spain’s Ministry of Interior show that overall reported criminal activity in the Canary Islands rose by around 3.3 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year.

Property-related offences such as theft were up by roughly 3.5 per cent, while violent robberies surged by nearly 13 per cent during the first nine months of last year.

Locals and holidaymakers alike have shared stories of mobile phones, purses and wallets being snatched in busy areas, while Facebook community groups have become hubs for real-time warnings about suspected pickpockets and risky spots.

One Tenerife car hire boss explained the aim of the signs is to remind distracted tourists to stay aware, not to cause panic – noting that thieves often take advantage when people let their guard down on holiday.

Tour operators and police are backing the warning campaign, urging visitors to take simple precautions while out and about.

Holidaymakers are advised to keep valuables securely zipped away, avoid flashing large amounts of cash, use money belts or cross-body bags in crowded areas and nightlife spots, and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to the authorities.

