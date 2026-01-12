12 Jan, 2026
12 Jan, 2026 @ 12:59
2 mins read

Prince Harry’s ex-lover arrested in Mallorca after ‘leaving hotel without settling €500 bill’

A FORMER girlfriend of Prince Harry was arrested in Mallorca on Sunday afternoon after allegedly leaving a three-star hotel without settling a bill totalling more than €500.

Reality TV star Catherine Ommanney, 53, was held on suspicion of fraud after a manager at the Playas del Rey hotel near Magaluf accused her of doing a runner.

Police in Mallorca say Catherine, a cast member on the first and only series of The Real Housewives of D.C., shifted off without coughing up more than €500 for a bill racked up during her nine-day stay.

She was released on bail pending an ongoing investigation after appearing before a judge yesterday in Palma, the Mallorcan capital.

An interior designer by trade, Catherine told the Majorca Daily Bulletin that she denies the charges, adding that it was ‘a nightmare of a day’.

“It was a clerical error, nothing more,” she said. “The bill was paid via bank transfer – the hotel does not take credit cards – and Sunday was the worst day of my life. I certainly did not like being kept in a holiday cell. I will be seeking an apology through the justice system.”

Local reports suggest the Brit reserved the hotel with a card that had no money on it.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said: “A 53-year-old British woman was arrested yesterday on suspicion of fraud after the representative of a hotel in Santa Ponsa reported her for allegedly leaving the establishment without paying her hotel bill.”

Catherine has previously opened up on a two-month fling she had with the prince when he was just 21 and she was aged 34.

Catherine has previously revealed all about a two-month affair she had with Prince Harry. Credit: Cordon Press

She told The Sun: “It was clear he wasn’t a virgin when we met. He was 21 and he was very sure of himself. He was a great kisser and obviously knew what he was doing.

“He lifted me off the floor in a way that no man has ever done to me before or since – and Harry knew how to treat a woman. He was very giving, very passionate, lovely and a total gentleman.”

She also revealed that she nicknamed the Duke of Sussex – now married to Meghan Markle – ‘Baby’ because he had a habit of sucking on lollipops.

“Harry was surrounded by young women that would throw themselves at him and I think he was searching for something deeper and more meaningful with someone wiser,” she added.

“That’s maybe why he found me attractive. I didn’t realise what the age gap was because it wasn’t important to me.”

Ben joined the Olive Press in January 2024 after a four-month stint teaching English in Paraguay. He loves the adrenaline rush of a breaking news story and the tireless work required to uncover an eye-opening exclusive. He is currently based in Barcelona from where he covers the city, the wider Catalunya region, and the north of Spain. Send tips to ben@theolivepress.es

