Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ has mistakenly gone on sale in Spain, with customers able to purchase copies before the official publication date of January 10.

The book, titled ‘En La Sombra’ in Spanish, which translates to ‘In the Shadow,’ was reportedly dedicated to his wife, children, and late mother Princess Diana – with no mention of his brother or father.

Copies of the book were found on sale in Spain by MailOnline, and one customer told The Sun that they were ‘shocked’ to find copies available for purchase.

IN THE SHADOW: Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir has gone on sale in Spain ahead of its official January 10 release date

Publishing sources had stated that arrangements for the release of Harry’s ‘explosive’ memoir were closely guarded, with only a few senior executives aware of the exact details.

Deliveries to bookstores were also scheduled to be last-minute to prevent unauthorised copies from being leaked.

Another explosive excerpt, in which Harry claimed that his brother Wiliam physically attacked him, was leaked to the Guardian.