THE horrific war in Ukraine has turned into a disaster at an unprecedented scale and has caused untold suffering for humans as well as for animals.

Ten months of lives, homes and infrastructure destroyed and the Ukraine war rages on without a clear end in sight.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), as of January 2, 2023, civilian deaths tally a total of 6,919. Of them, 429 were children. Furthermore, 11,075 people were reported to have been injured.

Animals are also victims of war in Ukraine with thousands evacuated, whilst others remain in danger within Ukraine.

Before the war, the pet food company Kormotech estimated 8 million domestic cats and dogs lived in Ukraine and many of these now need your help.

Today we spoke exclusively with Dmytro Revnyuk, founder of Zoopatrul Ukraine, a registered non-governmental non-profit organization.

During the last 10 months Zoopatrul, who specialise in full-circle veterinary care for these innocent four-legged victims of the war, has rescued over 1000 cats and dogs from war terror and human cruelty.

In order to house the influx of animals that they are caring for, Zoopatrul, in the midst of disaster, is building the first modern European-type animal shelter in Ukraine.

But they need help.

“We are desperately looking for financial help with the purchase of construction material for the completion of our shelter in Irpin” Revnyuk said.

“In addition to rescuing dogs and cats, we are open for adoption applications and can help with transportation of saved and neutered pets to any country, including Spain.” Revnyuk added before sharing a story of a recently rescued dog, who they named Bdzhilka (Bee).

“The dog was found in very bad conditions on the streets. She couldn’t move her hind limbs, so we transported her to the Zoopatrul clinic for a complete examination. Our veterinarians were able to cure her wounds and now she can move on her legs. After her recovery we moved Bdzhilka to the shelter where she is waiting for her new family. However, while in the shelter, like the other dogs and cats housed there, she needs additional medical care and feed.”

Zoopatrul have opened a donation platform via this PayPal link to help the organization continue functioning and providing support, therapy, rehabilitation to rescued pets.

Click here for more information about the activities run by Zoopatrul.

Or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

