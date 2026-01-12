12 Jan, 2026
12 Jan, 2026 @ 13:01
Yellow weather alerts for western Andalucia as new storm rolls in – with Estepona and Marbella in firing line

YELLOW warnings for heavy rain and storms have been activated across western Andalucia as a new Atlantic front sweeps in from the coast.

State weather agency Aemet has issued alerts for both Huelva and Cadiz for Tuesday, January 13, warning of significant rainfall in short periods.

The front is already visible on satellite imagery and is expected to make landfall in the morning.

In Huelva, a yellow warning is in place from 8am until 8pm.

Forecasters warn that up to 15mm of rain could fall in just one hour, with the Aracena, Andevalo, and coastal areas most at risk.

The storm will then track south-east towards Cadiz, where a yellow warning has been activated from 2pm until midnight.

Civil Protection in El Puerto de Santa Maria has warned residents that the heavy rain could be accompanied by ‘occasional storms’.

Like Huelva, the accumulation in Cadiz could reach 15mm in a single hour.

Sevilla is also bracing for a sharp turn in the weather, with local reports predicting intense rain and a drop in temperatures starting Tuesday.

The instability will eventually reach Malaga and the Costa del Sol late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

While Malaga is not yet under a yellow warning for Tuesday, the western part of the province – including Estepona, Manilva and Marbella – is expected to see the heaviest showers as the system moves across the region.

Probabilities for rain in these western coastal towns sit between 75% and 85% for the middle of the week.

A second storm front is still predicted to hit the coast on Friday, potentially bringing further disruption to the weekend plans of residents across southern Spain.

Walter Finch, is the Digital Editor of the Olive Press and occasional roaming photographer who started out at the Daily Mail.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his NCTJ diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk due to previous experience as a camera operator and filmmaker.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.

