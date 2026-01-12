YELLOW warnings for heavy rain and storms have been activated across western Andalucia as a new Atlantic front sweeps in from the coast.

State weather agency Aemet has issued alerts for both Huelva and Cadiz for Tuesday, January 13, warning of significant rainfall in short periods.

The front is already visible on satellite imagery and is expected to make landfall in the morning.

In Huelva, a yellow warning is in place from 8am until 8pm.

READ MORE: The Andalucia President’s blackface stunt at Three Kings was wrong and insensitive – JOY E GLENN, a black mother in Spain, explains why

Ya tenemos bien visible en la imagen de satélite al frente que nos traerá las lluvias de mañana martes.



No se esperan lluvias demasiado abundantes pero aún así, Aemet ha activado aviso amarillo por posibles lluvias intensas en toda la provincia de Huelva. Se pueden recoger más… pic.twitter.com/ruSycfo3P1 — MeteoHuelva.es (@Meteohuelva) January 12, 2026

Forecasters warn that up to 15mm of rain could fall in just one hour, with the Aracena, Andevalo, and coastal areas most at risk.

The storm will then track south-east towards Cadiz, where a yellow warning has been activated from 2pm until midnight.

Civil Protection in El Puerto de Santa Maria has warned residents that the heavy rain could be accompanied by ‘occasional storms’.

READ MORE: Spain’s wintry weather drags on as alerts are issued for snow and wind: These are the affected areas

Like Huelva, the accumulation in Cadiz could reach 15mm in a single hour.

Sevilla is also bracing for a sharp turn in the weather, with local reports predicting intense rain and a drop in temperatures starting Tuesday.

The instability will eventually reach Malaga and the Costa del Sol late on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Calls for urgent action after two homeless people die in Andalucia during Spain’s big freeze

While Malaga is not yet under a yellow warning for Tuesday, the western part of the province – including Estepona, Manilva and Marbella – is expected to see the heaviest showers as the system moves across the region.

Probabilities for rain in these western coastal towns sit between 75% and 85% for the middle of the week.

A second storm front is still predicted to hit the coast on Friday, potentially bringing further disruption to the weekend plans of residents across southern Spain.

Click here to read more Andalucia News from The Olive Press.