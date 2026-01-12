AN Olympic pool, yoga studio and padel courts are just some of what will be on offer in the new mega sports complex that is set to arrive on the Costa del Sol.

The Mijas sports and leisure hub will sit on an 11,300 square metre site and provide world-class facilities for everyone from professional athletes to local families.

With an underground car park, three viewing stands, a gymnasium, yoga rooms and a high-tech indoor pavilion among its offerings, the centre will be an ‘aesthetic and environmental improvement’ to the Dos Elias area of the municipality.

In addition to its indoor facilities, the site will include a children’s playground, a 7-a-side football pitch and multiple paddle tennis courts.

The project will be located across two plots of land situated between Calle Vicente Aleixandre and Camino de Campanales in Las Lagunas.

The smaller plot (4,510 square metres) will house the indoor facilities with the larger one (6,826 square metres) being the home of a leisure area for outdoor disciplines.

The detailed design contract has been released by the Mijas town hall for approximately €145,000.

Whichever firm takes the contract will have four-and-a-half months to deliver the final technical plans meaning that the project final project plans should be with the council by the middle of 2026.

