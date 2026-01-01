Tributes pour in after Valencia football coach and three children are killed in horror Boxing Day holiday boat tragedy

TRIBUTES have poured in for a Spanish football coach who was killed alongside three of his children in a horror tourist boat accident in Indonesia on Boxing Day.

Fernando Martin, 44, coached Valencia’s Women’s B team but was found dead by rescuers after a vessel with 11 people onboard sank near a popular tourist hotspot.

Children Elia, 12, Kike, 10 and Mateo, 9, also lost their lives in the Padar Island Strait in Indonesia’s Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site loved by visitors for its spectacular landscape, spotless beaches and endangered Komodo dragon.

One of Martin’s daughters and his wife survived the sinking, along with four crew members and a local tour guide.

In a statement, Valencia CF paid tribute to the manager, writing: “Valencia CF is deeply saddened by the death of Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF Women’s B team, and three of his children in a tragic boating accident in Indonesia, as confirmed by local authorities.

“At this difficult time for everyone, the club would like to send our support and condolences to the families, friends and colleagues at Valencia CF, Valencia CF Women’s team and VCF academy.”

Spanish giants Real Madrid also took to social media to express their condolences. In a statement, Real said: “Real Madrid CF, its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fernando Martin, Valencia CF Women’s B coach, and three of his children in the tragic boat accident in Indonesia.

“Real Madrid wishes to express its horror and extend its condolences and deepest affection to his wife, Andrea, and his daughter, Mar, at this incredibly difficult time.

“Likewise, we send our condolences to all of his family and loved ones, and the whole Valencia family. Fernando Martin has passed away at 44 years of age, alongside his children, aged 12, 10 and 9. May they rest in peace.”

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said: “The RFEF joins in the grief over the loss of Fernando Martin, coach of Valencia CF women’s B team, and three of his children in the shipwreck of a tourist boat in Indonesia.

“We wish to express our most sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

A search operation remains in place to locate the bodies of the victims.

On Monday, a rescue team discovered the body of a young girl, believed to be one of Martin’s daughters, floating around 1km from the site of the incident.

Born in Valencia, Martin spent most of his career playing in the Segunda Division B as a center-half with teams including Benidorm CF and Alcoyano, making 219 appearances for five clubs.

He was appointed manager of Valencia’s Women’s B team in 2025.

