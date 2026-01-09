Spain’s wintry weather drags on as alerts are issued for snow and wind: These are the affected areas

SPAIN’S cold snap shows no sign of thawing after yet more weather alerts were issued across large swathes of the country.

An orange warning is in place in northern Navarre and Aragon near the Pyrenees mountain range, with around 20cm of snow forecast to fall in just 24 hours.

Residents in northern Catalunya and Asturias can also expect a sprinkling of the white stuff, with lower-level yellow alerts in place for snowfall.

According to Aemet, the state weather service, the big freeze is expected to linger over the weekend until temperatures begin to climb from Sunday.

Elsewhere, alerts are also in place for wind across north-east Spain – including the Costa Brava and Barcelona.

Forecasters say gusts could top 80km/h, with strong tidal activity also expected for the Balearic Islands and the northern Atlantic coast.

The latest batch of alerts come just days after a rare red warning was issued for an infamously chilly region in central Spain.

Temperatures in Parames de Molina, part of the so-called ‘Ice Triangle’ that covers much of Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha, plunged to a teeth-rattling -17C on Tuesday night.

In Andalucia, two homeless men died while sleeping rough during the brutal cold snap, triggered by the arrival of a powerful Arctic front.

The deaths have prompted calls for improved measures to combat rough sleeping, such as a 24-hour hotline, new shelter and night-time SOS service.

