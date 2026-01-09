Pope Leo will make first trip to Spain as pontiff this year with three ‘recommended’ destinations revealed

BARCELONA, Madrid, and the Canary Islands have been suggested as possible parts of Spain that Pope Leo could visit later this year.

There has been speculation that the Pontiff could tour Spain in June but no specific dates have yet been set.

Spanish cardinal, Jose Cobo visited the Vatican Secretariat of State on Friday to present a ‘first draft’ of an itinerary.

READ MORE:

CARDINAL COBO

Cobo said: “Madrid, Barcelona and the Canary Islands are the three venues that have been proposed.”

“It is a first draft that must be passed on to the Holy Father so that he can then nuance it with changes that feels are appropriate,” the cardinal added.

Pope Leo visited Spain several times during his years as a bishop and missionary and had previously expressed his desire to return to the country.

Cardinal Cobo was asked if the pope’s visit will be in 2026, and replied: “Will there be a trip? Yes.”

“There are good relations and I believe that Spain, for a long time, was in need and continuously asked for the pope to come.”

“I believe that right now, the opening of this door is a reason for joy and hope for everyone, both for the civil authorities and for the Church of Spain,” Cobo stated.

The Canary Islands are seen as a focus because of migration issues with the late Pope Francis wanting to go there.

Cobo commented: “The phenomenon of migration is a theme that Pope Leo has also welcomed at the beginning of his pontificate.”

“I think it is a very important moment to make the voice of migration known in Spain and the great gateways and the situation that is sometimes invisible,”

One of the reasons for Barcelona being on the list is a chance for Pope Leo to visit the Sagrada Familia in the year that commemorates the centenary of the passing of its architect Antoni Gaudi.

“There are three basic venues and we will see how it is formed and what events should be held in each of them,” Cardinal Cabo added who did not rule out other destinations.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.