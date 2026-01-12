Calls for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A after cases surge six-fold

CALLS are growing for children in Spain to be vaccinated against hepatitis A following a worrying surge in confirmed cases of the disease.

In the past five years, the number of cases of hepatitis A in children under 15 years of age have increased six-fold in Malaga province, with 19 confirmed instances of the virus in 2025.

In Andalucia more widely, cases have risen by 700 per cent since 2020, increasing from eight in 2020 to 64 in 2025, according to data from the regional health ministry.

The sharp uptick is worrying those in the know, with experts from the vaccines and immunisations advisory committee of the Spanish Pediatricians Association (CAV-AEP) calling for vaccinations for babies between 12 and 15 months of age, plus other children who are as yet unvaccinated.

Currently, only Catalunya plus the two enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla offer routine vaccination against hepatitis A.

“Until now, Spain was a country with low endemicity of hepatitis A, so vaccination was recommended only for risk groups, with these three exceptions,” explained CAV-AEP coordinator Dr Francisco Alvarez.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include yellow eyes. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“However, the increase in cases in the last two years in most regions is forcing us to strengthen epidemiological surveillance and enhance prevention through vaccination.”

Experts blame low child vaccination rates for the existing increase, with transmission occurring more easily among young people thanks to less developed hygiene habits.

The Junta’s health ministry said: “The hepatitis A vaccine is not currently included in the vaccination schedule. However, when an outbreak is declared, the protocol is followed which, among other measures, includes vaccinating close contacts.”

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is an infectious virus that causes inflammation of the liver.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the disease can cause mild to severe illness.

Hepatitis A is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

Symptoms include yellow skin or eyes, no appetite, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, dark urine and diarrhea.

Almost everyone who contracts hepatitis A recovers fully with a lifelong immunity.

Vaccination is currently recommended if you are travelling to a country where hepatitis A is common, have recently been in close physical contact with an infected person, have a long-term liver disease, have a blood clotting disorder such as hemophilia, are a man who has sex with men, or work in a role that puts you at greater risk of infection.

The disease is more common in parts of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Central and South America.

