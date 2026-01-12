12 Jan, 2026
12 Jan, 2026 @ 15:30
Tourists visiting popular Costa Blanca area are swindled over donations to bogus charities

THREE people have been arrested after tourists made donations to fake charities on the streets of Castell de Guadalest in Alicante Province.

The men, aged between 40 and 45 years old, were bailed by a Villajoyosa court.

Their nationalities have not been revealed or from what part of the country they are from.

CASTELL DE GUADALEST- POPULAR WITH TOURISTS

The Guardia Civil are investigating whether the trio were behind similar scams in other tourist areas of Spain.

Operation Ludwiz was launched after authorities got reports about the scammers approaching several tourists in Castell de Guadalest.

They asked for money to various groups and showed fake papers from alleged charities, mainly linked to children and disabled people.

The official looking documents induced victims to dig into pockets as the scammers took advantage of their good nature.

The Guardia spoke to a number of witnesses and organised a surveillance operation.

They spotted the three men acting in a co-ordinated way after their presence was reported to them by shop owners and pedestrians.

The men were intercepted in their car and officers found papers of an alleged charity, as well as lists of signatures and money.

The Guardia have warned people to be wary of anybody who asks for a donation in the street, even though they may have documents and signature lists.

They point out that legitimate charities rarely ask for money directly on the street or push for immediate donations.

They appeal not to proved any money, personal data or to sign documents without first verifying whether they are dealing with a genuine organisation.

