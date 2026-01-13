SPAIN may be one of the most visited countries on Earth, but vast stretches of its coastline remain surprisingly untouched.

While millions of tourists continue to flock to the same Mediterranean hotspots each summer, there are still corners of Spain where the only sound you’ll hear is the rustle of the wind and waves.

The key is knowing where to look.

READ MORE: FIESTA! The best festivals in Spain for your 2026 travel bucket list

A new ranking of Spain’s quietest and least discovered beaches by Boatbooker shows that the country’s most peaceful coastal escapes are not where most people expect them to be.

Forget the packed promenades of the Costa del Sol or the bustle of Ibiza.

The real secrets lie along the wild Atlantic shores of the north, on rugged Cantabrian cliffs, and in a handful of discreet coves that even seasoned Spain travellers often overlook.

Asturias, Galicia and Cantabria dominate the list, offering dramatic scenery, fresh ocean air and beaches that still feel like local discoveries rather than global destinations.

READ MORE: Coming up in 2026: Spain will enjoy its first total solar eclipse in over 100 years – all you need to know to catch the best view

Even Mallorca – long synonymous with mass tourism – proves it still has quieter corners for those willing to stray beyond the resort strip.

And while the south of Spain makes only a token appearance, a couple of Murcia beaches show that calm can still be found if you head off the main coastal routes.

Here are Spain’s ten quietest and least discovered beaches, according to the latest ranking.

READ MORE: Off the beaten track: Check out these five destinations in Spain still crying out for tourists to pay a visit

Playa de Fabal, Asturias

With just 29 Google reviews and a near-perfect 4.9 rating, this remote Asturian beach tops the list.

Asturias is known for its steep green cliffs and powerful Atlantic surf, and Playa de Fabal fits that mould perfectly.

It’s the kind of place that rewards effort: rugged, scenic and far removed from resort culture.

Praia Espiñeirido, Galicia

Galicia’s Atlantic coastline is raw, dramatic and still largely ignored by international tourism.

Praia Espiñeirido, with 95 reviews and a 4.8 rating, sits quietly among this wild landscape.

Expect crashing waves, rocky headlands and the sense of being somewhere genuinely off the radar.

Sa Font Salada, Mallorca

Mallorca may welcome millions of visitors each year, but not all of them make it here.

With just 65 reviews and a 4.8 rating, Sa Font Salada proves the island still has low-key corners away from the crowds.

This is Mallorca for explorers, not package tourists.

Playa de Olia, Mallorca

Another Balearic surprise, Playa de Olia has fewer than 50 reviews despite its strong rating.

It’s a reminder that even heavily visited islands can hide quieter coves for those prepared to look beyond the obvious.

Playa El Portillu, Cantabria

Cantabria’s coastline sits between Asturias and the Basque Country, and shares the same rugged Atlantic character.

Playa El Portillu’s small review count and high rating suggest it remains firmly under the radar, even in summer.

Praia de Agra, Galicia

One of four Galician entries in the top ten, Praia de Agra reflects the region’s growing reputation as Spain’s last great coastal secret.

With fewer than 100 reviews, it’s still more local favourite than tourist stop.

Playa Baño de las Mujeres, Murcia

The south’s only top-ten representative, this Murcian beach shows that quieter stretches still exist away from the Costa del Sol’s urban sprawl.

It’s proof that not all Mediterranean coastline is built up or overcrowded.

Praia de Moreira, Galicia

Galicia appears again with Praia de Moreira, reinforcing the region’s dominance in the ‘quiet beach’ category.

Expect open Atlantic views, fewer facilities, and more space to breathe.

Praia da Arnela, Galicia

With just 77 reviews, Praia da Arnela continues Galicia’s run of hidden coastal gems.

It’s another example of how Spain’s north remains a world apart from the country’s busier southern shores.

Playa del Bozo, Asturias

Asturias closes out the top ten with Playa del Bozo, a lightly reviewed, highly rated beach that captures the spirit of Spain’s lesser-known north.

The ranking was compiled by boat rental and travel platform BoatBooker, which analysed Google Maps data to find Spain’s most ‘hidden’ coastal spots.

Their team searched for beaches using Spanish terms such as ‘isolated beaches’, ‘hidden beaches’ and ‘quiet beaches’, focusing specifically on locations with fewer than 100 reviews.

In other words, these aren’t just quiet beaches – they’re quiet beaches that people who do find them tend to rate very highly.

The full list stretches to 20 locations, adding further quiet options in places such as the Basque Country, the Canary Islands, Ceuta, Catalonia and more corners of Asturias, Galicia and Murcia.

What stands out most is how dominant northern Spain is in the rankings.

Seven of the top ten beaches sit along the Atlantic coast, far from the Mediterranean resorts that most foreign visitors associate with Spanish beach life.

It reflects a wider pattern in Spanish tourism: while the south and the islands carry the bulk of visitor numbers, the north remains comparatively underexplored.

Click here to read more Olive Press Travel News from The Olive Press.