Real Madrid ‘sack’ coach Xabi Alonso and replace him with reserve team boss Alvaro Arbeloa

REAL Madrid have sacked Xabi Alonso as the club’s head coach with reserve team boss, Alvaro Arbeloa, replacing him.

A statement was issued that expressed the decision as one of ‘mutual consent’ but most Spanish media outlets have couched the move as a sacking.

On Sunday, Real lost to deadly rivals Barcelona, 3-2, in the Supercopa de Espana final in Jeddah.

NEW COACH ARBELOA

Reports put down the reason for Alonso’s departure as being disagreements with key players, Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham.

The trio allegedly had problems with his tactical approach and leadership style.

Xabi Alonso, 44, signed a three-year contract last May to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

“Real Madrid CF announces that by mutual agreement with Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to put an end to his time as first team coach,” the club said.

“He has the affection and admiration of all Real Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.”

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and all his coaching staff for their work and dedication and passes on its best wishes for the future,” the statement concluded.

Real won 10 of its first 11 La Liga games under Alonso, but rumours about his job status increased with reports of disconnect among his star players.

The side are currently four points behind leaders Barcelona in the table.

Alonso has been replaced by 42-year-old Alvaro Arbeloa, a former Real right-back who made 238 appearances in seven years.

His first match in charge will be Wednesday’s Copa del Rey match away to Albacete.

Arbeloa enjoyed a successful career as a defender for Real Madrid, Liverpool and the Spanish national team.

Amassing 56 caps, he was part of the Spain squad that captured the 2008 and 2012 European Championships, either side of winning the World Cup in 2010.

