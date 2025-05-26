26 May, 2025
26 May, 2025 @ 14:06
Spain’s Xabi Alonso unveiled as new Real Madrid manager

Xabi Alonso quits German club before expected return to Real Madrid as coach

REAL Madrid have announced Xabi Alonso as their new manager after the Spaniard put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal on Sunday.

“Xabi Alonso will be the Real Madrid coach for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025, until June 30, 2028,” the Spanish giants said in a statement.

Alonso, 43, returns to the side where he made 236 appearances between 2009 and 2014, picking up six major honours including the UEFA Champions League.

The World Cup-winning former midfielder will join on June 1 ahead of the inaugural revamped Club World Cup. Real’s first game is against Saudi side Al-Hilal in Miami on June 18.

Alonso joins from German side Bayer Leverkusen where he has established a reputation as one of the most promising tacticians in world football.

Xabi Alonso (right) will replace Carlo Ancelotti (left) after the Italian announced he had agreed a deal to become the new head coach of the Brazil national side. Credit: Cordon Press

Last season, Alonso’s Leverkusen shocked German giants Bayern Munich by winning the domestic double without losing a single game. 

Erik Ten Hag, the former Manchester United boss, is reportedly in the running to replace the Spaniard at Leverkusen, who finished second in the Bundesliga this year.

Alonso will replace the departing Carlo Ancelotti after the Italian maestro, who won 15 major honours during two stints with Real, agreed a deal to become the new national head coach of Brazil.

Real ended this season without a trophy for the first time in four years. 

Los Blancos have already been active in the transfer market ahead of Alonso’s arrival. 

Former Costa del Sol expat Dean Huijsen has signed from English side AFC Bournemouth in a €60 million deal, while Liverpool’s right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to become the latest Englishman to join Real once his contract with the new Premier League champions runs out this summer.

Ben Pawlowski

