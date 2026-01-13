Spain’s singing legend Julio Iglesias in shocking sex abuse allegations involving domestic staff

TWO women who worked for the Spanish singing star Julio Iglesias at his mansions in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas have accused him of sexual assault.

The alleged attacks took place in 2021.

A live-in domestic worker and a physical therapist, claim they were pressured into having sex with Iglesias, 82.

READ MORE:

IGLESIAS IN CONCERT

They said they were groped, insulted, and subjected to physical and verbal abuse, as well as having to work in a hostile environment.

The allegations come in an extensive investigation conducted by Eldiario.es and Univision News.

There has been no comment so far from the Madrid-born singer or his legal team.

One of the women claimed that, with the presence and participation of a higher-ranking domestic worker, Iglesias would take her to his room almost every day to have sex with him.

The other woman said the singer would kiss her and touch her breasts whenever he wanted, in everyday situations.

The events occurred at Iglesias’s homes in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Lyford Cay (Bahamas).

The investigation reported that the alleged assaults happened with the knowledge and complicity of those in charge of managing the mansions and the staff.

The victims went to an international human rights organisation to report what happened and sought legal advice before going to the

Eldiario.es says their probe has taken three years and they have contacted about 15 women who worked for Iglesias and other people

The victims were working-class women who were live-in and rarely left his properties.

They were aged between 25to 35 years and were not allowed to make friends or even have a partner while working for Iglesias.

To get a job, they had to submit five photographs and the choice was left the singer’s head of staff.

They had to medical examinations, including gynecological appointments and tests for sexually transmitted diseases.

The women said Iglesias had a temper which made them live in a state of tension, under a very hierarchical and isolated work structure.

There was ‘the staff’ and ‘the ladies’, who could be physiotherapists or the managers, who had a different status.

Iglesias allegedly controlled his staff members’ mobilke phones, what they ate, and subjugated them ‘through fear’.

When they refused his sexual demands, he humiliated and emotionally blackmailed them.

According to Eldiario.es, Iglesias employs staff who are not permitting any vacation time.

Some accompany him on trips and stays, like to Spain, but are normally not allowed to casually leave his properties.

They were required to swim in the sea with him in bikinis and to give him massages, and one witness described almost daily sexual submission.

In some cases, a female manager also got involved and on some occasions told her employees that such behaviour served to ‘alleviate’ Iglesias’s pain.

The interviewed women said their economic and social vulnerability was exploited to perpetrate a variety of abuses.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.