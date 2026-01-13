13 Jan, 2026
13 Jan, 2026 @ 11:15
·
1 min read

Mourning declared in Andalucian town after motorcyclist, 34, is killed slamming into a deer

by

MOURNING has been declared in an Andalucian town after a motorcyclist, 34, was killed in a road collision with a deer.

The man had been driving on the HU-4401 in Sanlucar de Guardiana on Sunday morning when he collided with the animal.

Andalucia 112 was informed of the incident at approximately 11.10am and sent the Guardia Civil, Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos de Huelva and emergency respondents from the Servicio Andaluz de Salud to the scene.

With these officials present the motorcyclist was declared dead.

Following the accident, which occurred on kilometre eight of the road, the Cartaya town hall declared a day of mourning and lowered the flags outside the town hall building at half mast.

Alongside acknowledging the loss in this way, the town hall also cancelled all events that were set to take place yesterday. 

The Cartaya mayor, Manuel Barroso, has sent his condolences, ‘support and care’ to the family and friends of the motorcyclist and expressed the ‘deep sorrow’ of the Corporacion Municipal. 

