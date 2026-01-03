Horror car crash in Marbella leaves three injured – including a teenager

THREE people – including a teenager – were injured in a terrifying high-speed crash on a Marbella motorway.

Emergency services rushed to the A7 near La Cañada on January 1 after several vehicles smashed into each other in a violent collision.

Multiple victims were left trapped inside their wrecked cars and had to be rescued by firefighters as chaos unfolded at the scene.

Paramedics treated a 54-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a minor under 16 before rushing them to Costa del Sol Hospital.

The full extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

