3 Jan, 2026
Horror car crash in Marbella leaves three injured – including a teenager

THREE people – including a teenager – were injured in a terrifying high-speed crash on a Marbella motorway.

Emergency services rushed to the A7 near La Cañada on January 1 after several vehicles smashed into each other in a violent collision.

Multiple victims were left trapped inside their wrecked cars and had to be rescued by firefighters as chaos unfolded at the scene.

Paramedics treated a 54-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a minor under 16 before rushing them to Costa del Sol Hospital.

The full extent of their injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Previous Story

This wild mountain escape in Andalucia shines in every season – here’s what you need to know

