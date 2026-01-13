Revealed: The Spanish locations that feature in the return of the BBC’s glamorous spy drama The Night Manager

STARRING British heartthrob Tom Hiddleston as former British soldier Jonathan Pine alongside an all-star cast including Hugh Laurie, Tom Hollander and Elizabeth Debicki, The Night Manager was the glamorous, sexed-up, topsy-turvy BBC spy drama that took the UK by storm.

A decade on, the show is back for a much-anticipated second series – and Spain features front and centre.

“There were no studio shoots whatsoever,” producer Matthew Patnick told Condé Nast Traveller.

“So every location that you see is an actual location: from the hotel in Cartagena, to Teddy’s Villa – the big party where Pine gets to meet Roxy for the second time – is an actual location. So every location that we filmed in was a real location.”

In the first series, Mallorca’s 21-acre Sa Fortaleza estate – owned by Norwegian real estate magnate Ivar Erik Tollefsen – was used to depict the villa of Richard ‘Dickie’ Onslow Roper, the ruthless arms dealer villain portrayed by Laurie.

Plenty of scenes in the new series were shot in Spain. Credit: Cordon Press

Shooting also took place at Port de Soller and several locations in Palma, the capital.

On this occasion, the show has ventured into mainland Spain, with many indoor scenes filmed in Barcelona.

The Torre Melina Gran Meliá hotel in the Catalan capital was used for one of the series’ most dramatic sequences involving an abduction.

Nearby on the Costa Brava, the Hotel La Gavina doubled up as a Medellin gun club, with shoots also taking place on the plush hotel’s tennis court.

Meanwhile, production also headed to Tenerife, where the island’s unique terrain stood in for Syria and parts of Colombia.

The Night Manager is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video outside the UK.

