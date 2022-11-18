A luxurious Mallorca estate that became internationally known in 2016 as one of the settings for the BBC espionage thriller, The Night Manager, has a new owner.

Norwegian billionaire Ivar Tollefsen has paid €61.8 million for La Fortalesa in Pollensa.

Several licences are currently being processed for work on the estate which was declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in 1993.

The purchase went through a year ago, but details were only recently made public via Norwegian media.

The estate was previously owned by Lord James Lupton.

He is said to have paid around €45 million for La Fortalesa in 2011.

It will continue to host functions and be used for filming.

Mallorca tennis star Rafa Nadal and Wales footballer Gareth Bale both got married on the estate.

La Fortelesa was built 350 years ago to repel attacks from the sea.

Argentine painter Roberto Ramauge bought in in 1919 and turned it into a luxury residence.

It was seized by the Air Force during the Civil War and legal wrangling meant the Ramauge family did not repossess it until 1984.

It got a British owner-John Ogden- in 1989 who spent millions of euros renovating the 232 acre site which he placed on the market in 2008 and sold it three years later to Lord Lupton.

