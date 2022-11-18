1 bedroom Flat for sale in Alcaucin - € 65,000

Flat Alcaucín, Málaga 1 beds 1 baths € 65,000

ALCAUCÍN – For sale we have this south west facing, 1 bedroom first floor apartment with magnificent views of the nearby mountains and countryside. The village centre and its amenities are a ten minute walk away, and the large public swimming pool is just a seven minute walk. The beaches of Torre del Mar are a 30 mins drive. This apartment is on the first floor which happens to be the entrance level for this building. The independent kitchen is fully fitted with an opening through to the lounge. The good sized lounge has large sliding doors leading out to the terrace with great views across… See full property details