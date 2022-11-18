New photos have revealed the stunning inside of a British billionaire’s new swanky hotel in Mallorca.

Richard Branson’s new hotel at a UNESCO world heritage site in Mallorca is now accepting bookings.

Virgin Limited Edition, part of the British billionaire’s business ventures, restored the 16th century Son Bunyola Estate finca in the Balearic island’s Tramuntana region into a luxury 28-room hotel resort.

The entrepreneur announced bookings opened this week, with the site accepting guests from August 2023.

One of the tower suites in the hotel. Photo: Virgin Limited Edition

First look renderings inside the Finca were also made available this week, providing a sneak peek into the luxury suites.

The 16th century Finca is central to the private estate and crucial to the history of the local area, occupying one of the highest levels of protection across the whole of Mallorca.

The hotel will provide two restaurants on site. Photo: Virgin Limited Edition

The hotel proudly retains all original features of the historic structure, and seamlessly blends in new design with existing historical elements.

Richard Branson’s new hotel is in Mallorca’s Tramuntana region. Photo: Virgin Limited Edition

The newly launched Son Bunyola Hotel will comprise of the main Finca, as well as the Tafona – which previously contained the historic olive press – in addition to several annexe buildings.

Together these buildings will house 26 luxury rooms and suites, including two stunning showcase suites in the Tafona with terraces, and two truly unique tower suites boasting 360-degree mountain and sea views – one of which was originally a medieval defence tower dating back to the 13th century.

The hotel will also offer two restaurants, including a tapas restaurant, lounges, several external dining terraces, and a spectacular swimming pool with incredible views of the surrounding countryside and Mallorca’s famous Foradada.

Richard Branson owns a string of high-end award-winning hotels around the world.

Mallorca has always been a special place for Sir Richard, regularly visiting the island over the past three decades.

Upon a visit earlier this year he described the site as ‘magical’.

“The whole estate is such a special place – surrounded by mountains, vines, citrus trees, almond trees, and olive trees,” he said.

“Whenever I go I spend as much time as possible outdoors cycling, hiking, walking, eating paella in the courtyard, and drinking the local wines – it’s just magical.”

