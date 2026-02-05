THERE are tens of millions of euros waiting to be claimed from banks in Spain this year from one dodgy now outlawed policy.

Did you have a bank account with Sabadell, Sol Bank or Unicaja? Do you still have accounts with La Caixa, Santander or BBVA?

You could be in for a substantial refund if your mortgage included a so-called ‘floor clause’ (cláusula suelo), a term now widely recognized as abusive and illegal under Spanish law.

The floor clause, sneakily embedded in mortgage agreements, prevented interest rates from falling below a certain percentage, even if the Euribor (the primary index for calculating mortgage rates) dropped significantly.

For years, Spanish homeowners unknowingly overpaid on their mortgages, collectively losing hundreds of millions of euros to this unfair practice.

While many banks initially resisted refunding these sums, landmark Supreme Court rulings and subsequent European Court of Justice judgments have cemented the illegality of these clauses, forcing banks to repay affected customers.

The process of claiming back the money due to the floor clause can be labyrinthine if attempted alone.

Banks often employ delaying tactics or offer low-ball settlements that barely cover a fraction of what is truly owed.

Fairway Lawyers cuts through this complexity, providing a streamlined, efficient service:

1. Free Initial Assessment: Our team first reviews your mortgage documentation to confirm the presence of an illegal floor clause and accurately calculate the exact amount you are entitled to claim. This calculation includes not only the overpaid capital but also the corresponding legal interest accrued over the years.

2. Professional Negotiation: The firm attempts an initial out-of-court settlement with the bank. Crucially, they negotiate from a position of strength, armed with robust legal analysis, ensuring the bank takes the claim seriously.

3. Vigorous Litigation (If Necessary): If the bank refuses a fair offer, we proceed to court. Our specialized expertise in Spanish banking law ensures the case is presented powerfully, leading to court orders that compel the banks to pay the full, legally mandated refund.

ALREADY SOLD? ALREADY CLOSED YOUR ACCOUNT?

Don’t worry. For clients who have already sold their property or paid off their mortgage, the ability to claim the overpaid amounts STILL remains.

We excel at tracing these historical overpayments, proving that even a decade-old mortgage can yield a significant refund.

