3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca with garage – € 900,000

This charming duplex penthouse in the exclusive La Bonanova area boasts wonderful panoramic views in three directions: the sea, the Sierra de Tramuntana mountains, and Bellver Castle and park. Son Vida, the town center with the church and Génova viewpoint, and the Miró studio can be seen. The penthouse has 2 double bedrooms with two bathrooms, one en suite, 2 terraces and 2 balconies, 1 small interior study and a living-dining room with a fireplace. The furnished kitchen is equipped with Smeg appliances. It has been recently renovated, is elegant and is fully furnished and ready to move… See full property details

Apartment

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca

3 beds 2 baths

€ 900,000

