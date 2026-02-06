4 bedroom Villa for sale in Llambilles with pool garage – € 604,000

LLAMBILLES. Discover this charming rustic estate! Located in a quiet urbanization, this property offers an unparalleled natural environment with 8235 m2 of forest and 3826 m2 of orchard and irrigation. The ground floor house, built in 1991, has 114 m2 distributed in 4 cozy bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. From the hall, you access a large dining room with a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen, perfect to enjoy with your family. The estate not only stands out for its natural surroundings, but also for its amenities. Enjoy a refreshing pool with a terrace and a machine room. It also has a… See full property details

Villa

Llambilles, Girona

4 beds 2 baths

€ 604,000

