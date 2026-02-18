Bid to enforce three-year jail sentences for wearing the burqa in Spain’s public spaces is narrowly defeated in Spanish parliament

A PROPOSED bill that would have banned the burqa in public spaces will no longer become law after it was narrowly voted down in Spain’s parliament on Tuesday.

The motion, called by far-right Vox and supported by the conservative Partido Popular (PP), would have prohibited the use of Islamic face coverings such as the niqab and the burqa on Spain’s streets.

Failure to comply with the rule would have risked hefty fines of up to €30,000 for repeat offences, with prison sentences of up to three years handed out for anyone who forced the wearing of such garments ‘through violence, intimidation, or any form of coercion’.

However, the bid ultimately fell at the final hurdle earlier this week after receiving 170 votes in favour in Congress, six short of the number required to command a majority in the 350 member-strong chamber.

In 2010, a bill put forward by the PP that would have banned women from wearing Islamic veils in public places was also thrown out after 183 lawmakers voted against the measure.

Currently, several European countries ban full-face coverings in public spaces, including Belgium, Switzerland, Denmark, Bulgaria and France.

READ MORE: OP INVESTIGATES: Inside the sinister force calling for a ‘second reconquest’ to banish Muslims from Europe – as Spain’s far right celebrates 50th anniversary of dictator Franco’s death

The burka and other Islamic face veils are currently banned in several European countries. Credit: Cordon Press

Other nations including Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Austria prohibit face veils in certain settings such as schools, hospitals or while driving.

The proposed bill, put forward by Vox, said use of garments such as the niqab or burqa have ‘a very clear implication of eradicating women’s personal identity from collective life’ and signal ‘submission to men’.

It also described face coverings as ‘a serious security risk’ as they make it hard to identify who is underneath the covering.

For many Muslim women, covering up is seen as a symbol of modesty and a sign of religious faith.

The burqa is a one-piece veil that covers the face and body, leaving just a mesh screen to see through.

A niqab is a veil for the face that leaves the area around the eyes clear, and is often worn with an accompanying headscarf.

Approximately three million Muslims currently live in Spain, although less than one per cent of Muslim women are estimated to wear a niqab or burqa on a daily basis.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.