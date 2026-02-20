3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Malaga city with pool – € 1,200,000

Exceptional luxury corner penthouse – Colinas del Limonar, Málaga This exceptional 253 m² corner penthouse, located in the prestigious Colinas del Limonar development, combines space, privacy, and modern Mediterranean design. The property features: • a spacious living room integrated with a modern open kitchen • 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms • a covered terrace wrapping around the entire apartment • a fully equipped rooftop solarium — the perfect space for gatherings and private events The solarium includes a sunbathing area with loungers, outdoor shower, summer kitchen, and dining… See full property details

Penthouse

Málaga, Málaga

3 beds 2 baths

€ 1,200,000

