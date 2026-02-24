2 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool garage – € 380,000

This apartment offers a beautiful sea view (400m as the crow flies). It comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground parking place, and a storage room in the iconic Sotoserena gated community, located east of Estepona. This secure development offers amenities such as a gym, sauna, swimming pool, mature gardens, concierge service, and 24-hour security, ensuring the well-being and safety of its residents. It also stands out for its strategic location, close to the beach (900m walk), golf courses (3.5 km), and a wide selection of restaurants and shops (400m -1 km). A sport center will… See full property details

Apartment

New Golden Mile, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 380,000

