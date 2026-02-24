24 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Feb, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool garage – € 380,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool garage - € 380

This apartment offers a beautiful sea view (400m as the crow flies). It comprises two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an underground parking place, and a storage room in the iconic Sotoserena gated community, located east of Estepona. This secure development offers amenities such as a gym, sauna, swimming pool, mature gardens, concierge service, and 24-hour security, ensuring the well-being and safety of its residents. It also stands out for its strategic location, close to the beach (900m walk), golf courses (3.5 km), and a wide selection of restaurants and shops (400m -1 km). A sport center will… See full property details

Apartment

New Golden Mile, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 380,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile with pool garage - € 380,000

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

36 Hours in Avila: Discover Spain’s medieval walled masterpiece on the plains of Castilla y Leon

Previous Story

36 Hours in Avila: Discover Spain’s medieval walled masterpiece on the plains of Castilla y Leon

Latest from Featured Property by ThinkSPAIN

Related Articles

Go toTop